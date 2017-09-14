Red Sparrow Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Hails From Russia, With Wigs

Would somebody like to buy Jennifer Lawrence a spa day? Maybe a nice poodle or something? After a bruising performance in Mother! J.Law will come back next March in Red Sparrow, playing a Russian ballerina turned spy, caught in a tangled web of other covert players, including Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, and Jeremy Irons. Directed by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay’s Francis Lawrence, Red Sparrow is based on the book by Jason Matthews, though it’s leaving out the parts that involve Vladimir Putin, since nobody wants to be hacked.