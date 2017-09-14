By

Tags:

Red Sparrow Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Hails From Russia, With Wigs

Would somebody like to buy Jennifer Lawrence a spa day? Maybe a nice poodle or something? After a bruising performance in Mother! J.Law will come back next March in Red Sparrow, playing a Russian ballerina turned spy, caught in a tangled web of other covert players, including Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, and Jeremy Irons. Directed by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay’s Francis Lawrence, Red Sparrow is based on the book by Jason Matthews, though it’s leaving out the parts that involve Vladimir Putin, since nobody wants to be hacked.

Red Sparrow Trailer: J. Law Is Russian Spy With Many Wigs

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.