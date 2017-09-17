Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Big Little Lies had a very big night, hauling home eight Emmys including acting wins for Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård, as well as the crown jewel of the night for Outstanding Limited Series. Onstage star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon found herself randomly sorted into giving the acceptance speech on behalf of the show. She started admirably, but when she needed some help landing the plane, her fellow co-star Nicole Kidman was right there to give her support and steady her hand. Together, they gave a rousing cri de cœur to Hollywood to tell women’s stories. It was like watching Celeste and Madeline Martha Mackenzie keep it in formation after one of their own commits murder. Cheers, ladies.