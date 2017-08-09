Reese Witherspoon’s mom Betty, like you, is really into Jamie from Outlander. Unlike you, Betty Witherspoon might actually get a glimpse of the man who plays him when she attends the Emmys with her daughter, who was nominated for 16 of them (!) thanks to the success of Big Little Lies. In classic mom fashion, Betty Witherspoon doesn’t call him “Sam Heughan from Outlander” or “Outlander’s lead actor,” but rather “The Outlander,” because moms are great and perfect and they can say whatever they want. Also on the list of celebs the Witherspoon women will be keeping their eyes peeled for: Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) from Criminal Minds. Betty, you’ve got good taste.
