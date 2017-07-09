Rick Sanchez is speaking in tongues, too. When Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland visited Ethan and Hila Klein’s H3 podcast, he placed a call to Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, Lakewood, which has been in the news lately for only opening its doors to Hurricane Harvey victims after weathering criticism for initially being closed to the public. Roiland, in character as Rick, was directed to Lakewood’s prayer line, where he proceeded to spar with its attendant. “How much do you get paid to answer the prayer line,” he asks. She responds not with words, but by speaking in tongues and asking for the blood of Jesus to intervene. Rick speaks in tongues right back, and somehow this prank call proceeds to get even more bizarre than we’d expected.
