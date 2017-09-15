Rick and Morty’s Strangely Satisfying Ode to Terryfolds Actually Charted

Photo: Adult Swim

Nowadays, rap hits plant their seeds on Spotify playlists and rock hits, well, sometimes it’s just all a joke. In a recent episode of Rick and Morty, the eponymous duo emerges from a detox and Morty suggests they listen to some tunes. Rather than Cardi B, they get “Terryfold,” the semi-sweet, questionable, and strangely soothing ode to, yes, actual terryfolds. “Suck my holdy flappy folds / Lick my flappy foldy holds / My Terry flaps, in your mouth / Suck my flaps you piece of shit,” it goes.

The song also plays over the credits, and while you might not believe it exists beyond the show, it definitely does. “Terryfold” is the work of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Seattle duo Chaos Chaos, and, hot damn, it’s a hit. (They made a radio edit for it.) The song entered this week’s Billboard Top Rock Songs chart at No. 33, above new entries from serious rock bands like Papa Roach, just like Roiland hoped (but probably never thought) it would. It’s currently sandwiched between songs from Fitz and the Tantrums and Royal Blood, and sits just two spots above the Foo Fighters’s “Run.” It even topped the Comedy Digital Song Sales chart. So all in all, not too shabby for a song about showing love to areas of the body we never talk about.