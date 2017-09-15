Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Reportedly Dies of Suicide

Michelle Rounds, former spouse of Rosie O’Donnell and co-parter to their daughter Dakota, passed away on Monday, September 11 at her home of an apparent suicide. TMZ was first to report the news, which the comedian and former television host acknowledged in a statement to People. Said O’Donnell, “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.” The executive recruiter married O’Donnell in 2012, and the pair adopted their daughter before filing for divorce in 2015. Michelle and Rounds finalized their divorce in March of last year. According to People, Rounds is survived by her wife Krista Monteleone, two daughters and a stepson. She was 46. On Friday, O’Donnell retweeted a well-wisher’s suggestion that those affected by the news shouldn’t hesitate to seek help from a suicide prevention hotline if needed.
Comments