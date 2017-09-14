On Full Frontal this week, Samantha Bee met with the skinheads turned activists of Life After Hate, a nonprofit that helps ex–white nationalists leave their hate groups. Inspired by Life After Hate’s goal to use white people to dismantle white supremacy, Bee rounded up two white people — Portlandia stars Fred Armisen (who points out he’s half Venezuelan) and Carrie Brownstein — to shoot a PSA telling their white friends to chill on white nationalism. “Our people have many proud and beautiful traditions. Like pumpkin spice,” Brownstein begins. The duo asks that white people have mild pride from now on, like, just a quick thumbs-up, you know?
