3 mins ago

Sam Bee, Fred Armisen, and Carrie Brownstein Implore You to Stop Punching Nazis

They filmed a PSA for Full Frontal.

11 mins ago

Game of Thrones to Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings So You’re Not Sure Who Dies

“They’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

24 mins ago

Emmys 2017: Who Will and Should Win in the Drama Categories?

Will it be a big night for This is Us? Or is it The Handmaid’s Tale’s year?

28 mins ago

Julien Baker’s ‘Appointments’ Video Is a Poignant Depiction of Mental Illness

Turn Out the Lights is out on Matador on October 27.

9:51 a.m.

Red Sparrow Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Hails From Russia, With Wigs

The film premieres March 2.

1:41 a.m.

Seth Meyers Questions the ‘Skeleton’ of Donald Trump’s Tax Reform

This metaphor could use some work.

12:33 a.m.

The Real Sean Spicer Made His Late-Night Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live

He was willing to laugh about his rocky tenure as press secretary, but unwilling to admit the truth of Trump’s inauguration size.

12:31 a.m.

Broad City Season-Premiere Recap: When Abbi Met Ilana

“Sliding Doors” takes us back to those heady days of 2011.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

Younger Showrunner Darren Star on Team Charles, Team Josh, and the Season Finale

“I always say I’m Team Liza. I don’t think her happiness is dependent on either of those guys.”

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

Younger Season-Finale Recap: For Whom the Wedding Bell Tolls

What happened to Liza and Charles?!

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson Really Didn’t Want to Be Associated With Dr. Luke

She claims her record label threatened to sit on her 2009 album unless she worked with the controversial producer.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

How Broad City Turned Bevers Into a Shirtless Hunk

At one point in time, Abbi’s roommate’s boyfriend was more shredded than all the kale at Sweetgreen.

Yesterday at 10:34 p.m.

You’re the Worst Recap: A Cascade of Bad Decisions

Jimmy is back and Gretchen is furious.

Yesterday at 9:36 p.m.

Netflix Gives Atypical a Pretty Typical Second-Season Renewal

Like other summer series, the comedy is getting ten more episodes.

Yesterday at 9:36 p.m.

Best Actress Watch: How High Will Saoirse Ronan Fly for Lady Bird?

Repeat after me: The Academy loves an ingenue.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Recap: Take Me to Church

Beer cheese is officially my favorite character on this show.

Yesterday at 8:48 p.m.

David Harbour Is Super Swoll and Super Red in First Image of Hellboy

This demon spawn is showing his more serious side.

Yesterday at 5:46 p.m.

Goodfellas and Sopranos Actor Frank Vincent Dead at 78

The character actor died Wednesday during open-heart surgery.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Insecure’s Showrunner on the Funniest Joke Cut From Due North

“I need you to emancipate him!”

Yesterday at 5:11 p.m.

Rebel Wilson Wins Historic Payout in Defamation Suit Against Australian Tabloids

The judge wanted to send a message with the large sum.