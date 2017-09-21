As the president of the United States, no one should have a better understanding of the Constitution and its limits on their authority than Trump. But as ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has now experienced firsthand, that just isn’t so. After Hill accused Trump of being a white supremacist on Twitter, Trump demanded an apology from ESPN for her “untruth,” with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later chiming in that Hill’s tweets were a “fireable offense.” Except, er, they aren’t because Americans have this tiny Constitutional right to free speech and the White House couldn’t justifiably have Hill fired for her tweets. And who better to give Trump a civics lesson on the First Amendment than … the Juggalos? Just hear Samantha Bee out.

Over the weekend, the Juggalos marched on Washington to protest the FBI declaring them a “loosely organized hybrid gang” in 2011. Because as Violent J so eloquently put it in his speech, “Taking away somebody’s opinion is no different than sewing their butthole shut.” Again, hear Sam Bee out: “My god, that insane clown is right!” America, meet your last voice of reason, the Insane Clown Posse.