Sam Smith has delivered yet another heart-wrenching breakup song that’s sure to hit you right in the feelings. His newest single “Too Good at Goodbyes” not only deals with how the singer has become calloused from parting with exes, as the title suggests, the song also mentions the emotional walls he’s built up as a result of those relationship splits. Crooning with his trademark soul, Smith packs an emotional punch with his lyrics, singing, “I’m never gonna let you close to me even thought you mean the most to me.” “Too Good at Goodbyes,” which is off his forthcoming LP, is the first song Smith has released since his Bond song “Writing’s on the Wall.” It’s been a long wait since 2015, but if the rest of his upcoming album is as moving as this new song, it has certainly been worth it.
