Latest News from Vulture

20 mins ago

Sam Smith Deals With an Emotionally Hurtful Lover in Song ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’

“Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry.”

12:37 a.m.

Bernie Sanders Wants Colbert to Ask Hillary Clinton to Stop Arguing About 2016

“We need her help to go forward.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Zoo Recap: Zen and the Art of Post-Apocalyptic Aircraft Maintenance

I don’t know how Zoo does it, but I’m so sad about this episode.

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

Seth Meyers Says Trump Has No Second Thoughts On DACA, Let Alone First Thoughts

“You can’t have a sequel to a movie that was never made.”

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

Beyoncé Has Yet to Release a New Music Video Directed by Michel Gondry

Apparently, it’s “very, very good.”

Yesterday at 6:43 p.m.

The Heaven’s Gate Podcast Promises An In-Depth Look at The Infamous Cult

“What leads people to follow a leader to the point of self-destruction? That seems especially relevant right now.”

Yesterday at 6:36 p.m.

Every Gushing Thing Shia LaBeouf Had to Say About John McEnroe

“He used rage as a tactic to throw people off.”

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

The ‘Taylor Swift Copied Beyoncé’ Controversy Devolves Into Crop Top Debate

Who wore black crop tops first?

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

The Current War and Benedict Cumberbatch Make Electrical Currents Sexy

Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, and Nicholas Hoult are here to spice up history.

Yesterday at 3:49 p.m.

Where We Left Off With Every Outlander Character

How will Clare reunite with Jamie?

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

Amazon Cancels Z: The Beginning of Everything After Initial Renewal

The studio had announced a second season in the spring.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

The 10 Greatest Broadway Musicals of Hal Prince’s Influential Career, Ranked

A list of the best shows that the legendary director-producer worked on can seem like a list of the best shows, period. That’s how influential he is.

Yesterday at 1:50 p.m.

How Game of Thrones Spoilers Get Made

An inside look at the fan sites that sniff out spoilers for the world’s most popular show.

Yesterday at 1:41 p.m.

The Story of the Cover of the Rolling Stones’ Their Satanic Majesties Request

With its nods to the Beatles and its ambitious 3-D cover, Their Satanic Majesties Request was a decadent peek into the brains of the Rolling Stones.

Yesterday at 1:19 p.m.

Graydon Carter Is Leaving Vanity Fair After 25 Years

The end of an era.

Yesterday at 1:15 p.m.

Younger’s Miriam Shor on Diana Trout’s Necklaces, Meeting Cher, and Ageism

“I don’t want to look like a goddess because people are real and goddesses aren’t.”

Yesterday at 12:50 p.m.

Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland Prank Called Joel Osteen’s Prayer Line As Rick

The Rick and Morty star speaks in tongues.

Yesterday at 12:36 p.m.

What Are We to Do With Cinematic Monuments to the Confederacy?

Gone With the Wind is a representation of the worst myths America still holds about itself. The answer isn’t to sideline it.

Yesterday at 12:22 p.m.

Gal Gadot Almost Played Charlize Theron’s Furiosa Role in Max: Fury Road

No hard feelings.

Yesterday at 12:09 p.m.

It, the 1990 Mini-series, Is Not As Scary As You Remember

Watch the first It again, as an adult. You might be surprised by how often you giggle.