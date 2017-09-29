Since 2010, you’ve lounged in your cramped studio apartment on your faux-designer chair in your Manolo Blahnik knock-offs and pondered out loud, “I can’t help but wonder, is that Sex and City 3 movie ever going to happen?” Your idol Carrie Bradshaw finally has a definitive answer: absolutely not. After playing coy at Vulture Festival earlier this year about the prospect of adding another film to the franchise after the panned second sequel, Sarah Jessica Parker has now announced that the third movie is officially dead. “It’s over. We’re not doing it,” she told Extra on Thursday, confirming that it had been green-lit. “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Parker did not give a reason for the film’s cancellation. On Friday, Kim Cattrall addressed a tabloid rumor that her studio demands were the cause with an emoji-filled tweet claiming she was never onboard:

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

In the wise words of potential New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, who also never wanted the threequel, “Let it go.”