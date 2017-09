Sarah Paulson, who you know from winning an Emmy and being in all of Ryan Murphy’s TV shows, does not need more encouragement from us. But if she did, we might say that she really nailed her impressions of Kathleen Turner, Holly Hunter, and Drew Barrymore on The Tonight Show last night. Stellar work. She gets the rhythm of Hunter’s language just right. But of course, you already knew Sarah Paulson was pretty good at this acting thing, so why bother saying more?