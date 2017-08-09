In between appearing in all the Ryan Murphy shows, Sarah Paulson somehow finds the time to watch Real Housewives, specifically The Real Housewives of New York, home to one Dorinda Medley. On last night’s Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen, who loves to make gay dreams come true, decided to get Paulson to list all the things she loves about Dorinda (many things!) and then surprised her with an appearance from the housewife herself. Everyone is shocked; everyone is happy; everyone is having a great time. Elisabeth Moss was also there.
