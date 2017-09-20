Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

We Might Be Getting a Dark Horror Take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch on the CW

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is being eyed for the 2018–2019 season.

1:35 p.m.

What’s Underneath Dance Music’s Big Tent?

After Skrillex helped bring EDM to the pop charts, a whole new wave of artists are taking the genre in surprising new directions.

1:26 p.m.

Ben Stiller Punches Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories Trailer

Noah Baumbach’s latest film also stars Dustin Hoffman.

1:14 p.m.

Woman in Alleged Kevin Hart Sex Tape Denies Involvement in Extortion Plot

Montia Sabbag has spoken out, saying she and Hart were filmed without her consent.

1:00 p.m.

Watch Harry Dean Stanton Argue With David Lynch About Tortoises in Lucky

See it in theaters September 29.

12:54 p.m.

Oscar Futures: The Race Begins, But Who’s in the Lead?

There’s no overwhelming Best Picture front-runner, but these actors are leaping out ahead.

12:19 p.m.

The 13 Most Unbelievable Things That Happened on Gossip Girl

The true identity of Gossip Girl still makes zero sense.

12:11 p.m.

Eugene Hutz’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Charles Bukowski, Mikhail Bulgakov, Lao Tzu, and more.

12:00 p.m.

Sean Penn Will Try Life on Mars for Hulu, Will Probably Come Back With an Award

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to The First, created and executive produced by Beau Willimon.

11:52 a.m.

Lena Waithe on Her Emmys Night With Aziz, Reese, Nicole, Riz, and Donald

“I’ve gotta stand there acting like they ain’t Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman talking to me.”

11:30 a.m.

Every Emma Stone Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

From Superbad to Battle of the Sexes, she’s shown astonishing range in a decade onscreen

11:21 a.m.

Marvel’s The Punisher Trailer Makes Good on the Whole Punishment Part

See just how high the body count can get in two-and-a-half minutes.

11:03 a.m.

Gwyneth Paltrow Wants to Take Goop ‘in the Field,’ Maybe to Flint, Michigan

It’s a pivot to video that might start in Flint.

10:47 a.m.

We’re Very Upset Sterling K. Brown’s ‘Booty Shot’ Got Cut From Marshall

We almost got his “full moon.”

10:43 a.m.

The NYC Parks Department Is Trolling Us With Drake’s Wheelchair Jimmy Meme Now

Just hold on, we’re going to Fort Greene Park.

10:08 a.m.

Immersive Theater Fan Benjamin Netanyahu Keeps Going to Sleep No More

Maybe he’s just really into hanging out in the candy room.

10:00 a.m.

A Handy Guide to Mike Schur’s Favorite Actors

From Kristen Bell to Adam Scott.

9:59 a.m.

The New York Philharmonic’s New Music Director: Thrilling to Exhaustion

Jaap van Zweden brings the excitement, over and over and over.

9:54 a.m.

The 14 Greatest Blair Waldorf Headbands on Gossip Girl

Like any good fashionista, the queen bee of Gossip Girl had a headband for every occasion.

9:48 a.m.

Wonderstruck Trailer: New York, in Two Magical Eras

See it in theaters October 20.