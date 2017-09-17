The Emmy Awards always pack in the star power during the opening monologue — nice prerecorded song-and-dance routine, Stephen Colbert and friends! — and this year was no excuse, except the television darlings took a temporary backseat to none other than … noted political fellow Sean Spicer. Yup, the real Spicey showed up with his portable podium in tow, while Melissa McCarthy and everyone in the audience looked equal parts amused and confused. How big will the Emmys be in the ratings, Spicey? “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the world.” Hey, and as Colbert so helpfully pointed out: Unlike the presidency, the Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote!
