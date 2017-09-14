This metaphor could use some work.

He was willing to laugh about his rocky tenure as Press Secretary, but unwilling to admit the truth of Trump’s inauguration size.

The Real Sean Spicer Made His Late-Night Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Sliding Doors” takes us back to those heady days of 2011.

“I always say I’m Team Liza. I don’t think her happiness is dependent on either of those guys.”

Younger Showrunner Darren Star on Team Charles, Team Josh, and the Season Finale

What happened to Liza and Charles?!

Younger Season-Finale Recap: For Whom The Wedding Bell Tolls

Kelly Clarkson Really Didn’t Want To Be Associated With Dr. Luke

She claims her record label threatened to sit on her 2009 album unless she worked with the controversial producer.