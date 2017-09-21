EXCLUSIVE: Sean Spicer says he did not "knowingly" lie in first TV interview since #Emmys appearance: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD - @paulafaris pic.twitter.com/r8gyDlmAwF — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2017

Sean Spicer is having a lot of fun on his opposite-of-apology tour. The former White House press secretary is basking in the glow of his Emmys cameo and even graced Good Morning America to speak (er, gloat) about rubbing shoulders with celebs. Even though many in the audience weren’t pleased with his appearance, President Trump certainly was, according to Spicer. “He was very supportive,” Spicer told GMA’s Paula Faris on Thursday. “He thought I did a great job. It was very reassuring.” A “great job,” but no early morning tweetstorm to celebrate it? Sad! Spicer said, all things considered, he’s very happy with himself: “I am able to go out and explain a lot of things now, but I’m not on a tour. I’m out having some fun.”