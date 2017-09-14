By

Tags:

Search Party Season-Two Trailer: How to (Maybe) Get Away With (Sorta) Murder

If you haven’t watched the first season of Search Party, please stop the trailer and step away from this webpage. Okay, now that those people are gone, (a) let’s talk about them behind their backs, and (b) time to watch the trailer for season two. After Search Party’s first season ended with its wayward 20-something heroes killing Ron Livingston’s Keith, the second season picks up with their messy attempts to cover up the murder, and also readjust to life back in Brooklyn. Maybe they can just think of accidental homicide as radical self-care. Search Party returns to TBS November 19.

Search Party Season-Two Trailer: How to Get Away With Murder

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.