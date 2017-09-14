If you haven’t watched the first season of Search Party, please stop the trailer and step away from this webpage. Okay, now that those people are gone, (a) let’s talk about them behind their backs, and (b) time to watch the trailer for season two. After Search Party’s first season ended with its wayward 20-something heroes killing Ron Livingston’s Keith, the second season picks up with their messy attempts to cover up the murder, and also readjust to life back in Brooklyn. Maybe they can just think of accidental homicide as radical self-care. Search Party returns to TBS November 19.