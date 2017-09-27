Annihilation, Alex Garland’s Ex Machina follow-up ventures into the spooky Area X, an unexplored part of the southern United States. Natalie Portman is a biologist leading a team of scientists (played by Jennifer Jason Leigh, the sadly unseen Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, and Tuva Novotny) into the “very strange, dream-like, surrealist landscape,” Garland told Entertainment Weekly. Oscar Isaac plays Portman’s husband, who died after mysteriously returning from an expedition into Area X. Garland wrote and directed the movie, based on the based on the popular book by Jeff VanderMeer. See Annihilation in theaters February 23, 2018.