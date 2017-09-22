Watch The Trailer for Adaptation of Stephen King’s Novella 1922

It has just passed The Exorcist as the high grossing horror movie of all time, and soon we’ll get an adaptation of Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game. But that’s not all! On October 20, the the third King-based film in two months will arrive, and it’s based on the novella 1922, which was published in the 2010 collection Full Dark, No Stars. It stars Thomas Jane as a man scheming to murder his wife (Molly Parker), because she’s tired of her provincial life and wants to move to the city. However, if she sells off her portion of their farmland it will force her humble husband to do the same, and he has no interest in moving to the big city. Jane’s character even manipulates the couple’s teenage son into helping to murder his mother, but even after her body has been disposed of, the spirit will live on.