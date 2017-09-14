In his most recent Closer Look segment, Late Night host Seth Meyers talked about how Trump’s dealings with Democrats over DACA proves what a terrible negotiator he is, especially when it comes to building his wall he promised his support base. As Meyers points out, Trump initially said Mexico would pay for the wall, then that Congress would pay for it, and then that he would exchange DACA in order to get it built. And now, to the fury of Republicans, he just traded DACA for absolutely nothing. In the clip above, Meyers uses a clip of Daffy Duck getting tricked by Bugs Buggy into screaming that it’s “duck season!” to claim that even Daffy’s negotiation style is better than Trump’s. Watch the entire segment above, in which Meyers goes into further detail about how Trump has continued to backpedal on his immigration stance.
