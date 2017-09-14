Seth Meyers Questions the ‘Skeleton’ of Donald Trump’s Tax Reform

On Wednesday night’s episode of Late Night, Seth Meyers asked the tough questions about the president’s proposed tax reform, like: “Does anyone around Trump know how not to be creepy?” The comedian was referring to one official’s repeated use of a metaphor about a skeleton needing muscles and skin which sounded eerily like a exhibit you wouldn’t want to visit at Bodies..The Exhibition. The late-night host also checked in on the rumors surrounding Robert Mueller’s investigation and the latest stories about Jared Kushner, an adviser with so many jobs Meyers calls him that “white Steve Harvey.”
