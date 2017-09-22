Latest News from Vulture

Mel Brooks Laments Today’s ‘Stupidly Politically Correct’ Comedy Climate

“Comedy is the lecherous little elf whispering in the king’s ear, always telling the truth about human behavior.”

Seth Meyers Says Russia Probe Connects So Many Dots, It’s Basically One Huge Dot

With North Korea and repealing Obamacare grabbing the limelight, it’s easy to forget there’s an investigation bubbling on the back burner.

Theater Review: KPOP Is Gangnam Style With Substance Beneath

Under the glam, it’s a discomfiting looks at the struggles faced by Asian artists.

Aaron Carter Is Headed to Rehab

“He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible.”

Watch The Trailer for Adaptation of Stephen King’s Novella 1922

King is going for a seasonal hat trick at the movies.

Stronger Is Anything But Your Standard Overcoming-the-Odds Tearjerker

Though Gyllenhaal deserves any accolades the film brings him, Maslany’s performance was the one that floored me.

Report: Kylie Jenner Pregnant

According to TMZ and “Page Six.”

Brace Yourself and Your Sink For the Mother! Opera

Let’s consider the possibilities!

The Saddest Moment in Lady Gaga’s Netflix Doc Involves Taylor Kinney

“Well, nothin’ like getting flowers from your ex-fiancé on the day of the Super Bowl.”

The 12 Essential 30 Rock Episodes to Watch Before It Leaves Netflix

Tina Fey’s groundbreaking sitcom leaves Netflix on October 1.

Which Famous Athletes Are Really Into Jim Carrey’s Art?

Carrey claims sports stars are fans of his work.

What 6 Seasons of Gossip Girl Posters Tell Us About the Show

Who could possibly forget that “OMFG” campaign?

Wonderful Wonderful Is a Strong Killers Album, But It’s Not a Comeback

The most illuminating songs are the ones that deal with Brandon Flowers’s real-life worries.

Every Star Trek TV Show, Ranked

From The Original Series to The Next Generation to Deep Space 9.

Mario Cantone Pissed Off the Mooch by Crashing His Appearance on The View

“He’s my doppelgänger!”

Why You Might Never See That Movie Where Mel Gibson Looks Like a Crazy Professor

If The Professor and the Madman gets destroyed, we may never see the beard as it was intended to be seen.

Jimmy Kimmel Is the Health-Care Advocate America Needs Right Now

Here’s a look into how Kimmel found his political voice in the health-care debate.

Darren Aronofsky Says Mother! Is a Good Date Movie

He’s giving Carrie Bradshaw–level bad advice.

Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Is Making the Pettiest Show on Earth

If there were a petty Olympics, this would take all the gold.

Wu-Tang’s New Song Trolls Martin Shkreli, So Maybe He’ll Learn His Lesson

“My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell.”