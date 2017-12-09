Latest News from Vulture

26 mins ago

J.J. Abrams Will Replace Colin Trevorrow on Star Wars: Episode IX

Disney goes with an old hand.

10:34 a.m.

The One Curb Your Enthusiasm Insult That Larry David Can’t Stand

“Boy, do I miss being called bald.”

10:25 a.m.

Seth Meyers: Steve Bannon Describes ‘Billy Bush Weekend’ Like It’s a Holiday

“Gather ‘round children, can you hear it? It’s the sound of the Access Hollywood bus!”

10:19 a.m.

Rap’s Borderless Future Is Here

Lil Uzi Vert, iLoveMakonnen, Lil Peep, and a few others are pioneering a new form of rap that sounds completely unfamiliar.

10:19 a.m.

Have We, As a Society, Reached Peak Scary Clown?

Imagine a future where the scary clown loses its shock value. It’s easy if you try.

10:08 a.m.

Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig Literally Shrink Themselves in the Downsizing Trailer

Premiering this December.

10:04 a.m.

Kristen Bell Introduces Her Hurricane Irma Sidepiece John to Jimmy Kimmel

Bell has made friends with many nursing-home residents in her Orlando shelter.

9:48 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Season-Finale Recap: Hand in Hand

Why did ABC smash the finale and the reunion into one episode?

9:39 a.m.

The Mindy Project Season Premiere Recap: Kind of a Cool Soup

Mindy has genuinely grown since the first episode.

9:29 a.m.

What Does David Lynch Have to Say About Race?

In the filmmaker’s vision of America, whiteness is the source of all evil.

9:04 a.m.

New Trailer for The Disaster Artist Plays Out Like the Rocky of Bad Movies

Get excited.

8:30 a.m.

Spike Lee Looks Back on Crooklyn

“I don’t want to sound pompous, but in my career, I’ve done a lot of shit that people didn’t get when it came out, and eventually they catch it!”

8:00 a.m.

John Cleese on Political Correctness and the Funniest Joke He Ever Told

“Why should we sacrifice laughter to the cause of politically correctness if that laughter isn’t rooted in nastiness?”

1:09 a.m.

Movies Aren’t Tanking Because of Their Low Rotten Tomatoes Scores After All

Yves Bergquist of USC’s Entertainment Technology Center says there is no correlation between the site’s scores and movies’ box-office returns.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Stephen King’s Story ‘Suffer the Little Children’ Being Developed as a Film

First published in 1972, the short story is part of King’s Nightmares & Dreamscapes collection.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Son of a Gun

Do these people really need weapons?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: Memphis Blues

Has Kameron never seen an episode of Shark Tank?

Yesterday at 10:55 p.m.

AMC to Develop a Black Lives Matter Drama Based on Book They Can’t Kill Us All

The Washington Post’s Wesley Lowery wrote about his experience covering the racial justice movement in the 2016 tome on which the show will be based.

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Preacher Season Finale Recap: The Second Coming

“Everything has a price. You understand?”

Yesterday at 9:24 p.m.

Jim Carrey Regrets Turning Down Spike Jonze as Director of Ace Ventura Sequel

[extremely Ace Ventura voice] What…might have been.