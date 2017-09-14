Photo: Comedy Central

Hey, Alexa, how does it feel to be trolled? For last night’s season 21 premiere of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone opted not to make a fool of Donald Trump, but instead a had harder target: the viewers at home — by literally invading their homes. “White People Renovating Houses,” which spoofed Confederate apologists, for the most part, also featured Cartman toying around with the voice-automated speakers Amazon Echo and Google Home, shouting a few innocent directives and several, uh, less so. The (almost certainly intentional) result: Viewers reported that their personal, real-life devices responded to Cartman’s commands, which ranged from a simple “goodnight, sleep tight” to repeating “Simon says suck my big balls in your hairy butt hole.” Others experienced Alexa adding “titty chips” to their grocery lists, setting their alarms, and telling bad jokes. (Vulture has reached out to Comedy Central for comment.)

#SouthPark took over Matt's #Alexa A post shared by Kelly Nelson (@thekellynelson) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Who else’s Alexa’s keep going off every time Cartman says something on the Alexa during this South Park episode 😂 #SouthPark21 pic.twitter.com/strwnTST23 — Kenny Eaton (@Kenny_623) September 14, 2017

Wtf @SouthPark thanks for setting off all my Google Homes and Android devices 🙄 — Matt Varner (@Mesut_and_Tie) September 14, 2017

It was, by most accounts, pandemonium. Unless you’re a similar age of maturity as Cartman, in which case, enjoy, but at least wait until the kids are out of earshot: