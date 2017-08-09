Latest News from Vulture

4:35 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season-3 Trailer: Rebecca Goes Full Fatal Attraction

The new season premieres October 3.

4:33 p.m.

The 47 Meters Down Sequel 48 Meters Down Will Be 2.128 Percent More Intense

It will combine “the claustrophobia of cave diving and the thrill of shark encounters and move everything to the next level.”

4:14 p.m.

Dream Team Spike Lee and Jordan Peele Are Teaming Up for Black Klansman

Ballers’ John David Washington is in negotiations to star.

4:00 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: Fight the Power(less)

BoJack has spent his life looking for the love he never got.

3:31 p.m.

An Attempt to Round Up Everything Reese Witherspoon Is Doing Right Now

She is very busy.

3:28 p.m.

Charlie Sheen, Star of a Movie About 9/11, Might Still Be a 9/11 Truther

“I was not just coming up with stuff about 9/11.”

3:22 p.m.

Introducing Lomelda’s Sad Open-Road Music

“I think that’s where a lot of angst comes from — having really strong emotions but feeling like you’re not allowed to express them.”

3:01 p.m.

The Scarier, Funnier New It Easily Surpasses its Predecessor

The new adaptation is in that rare category of remakes that actually have a mission.

2:02 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: Three Little Lies

Who is Hollyhock’s mother?

2:00 p.m.

Lady Gaga Says She’s Taking a ‘Rest’ From Music — But She’ll Still Be Creating

“It doesn’t mean I don’t have some things up my sleeve.”

1:25 p.m.

The Perfectly Off-Center Sound of SZA’s New Song, ‘Quicksand’

The singer delves deeper into the lush heartbreak she explored on Ctrl.

12:50 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: Kind of Working for Todd

Let’s take a moment to appreciate Todd.

12:34 p.m.

Outlander Returns for What Could, and Should, Be a Breakout Season

In its third year on TV, it feels primed to break through even wider.

12:34 p.m.

How Does the New It Movie Deal With Stephen King’s Orgy Scene?

The controversial scene’s been cut, but its regressive gender politics remain.

12:23 p.m.

Best Actress Watch: Can Judi Dench Contend for Her Second Oscar?

Victoria and Abdul gives her a shot this year, but it’s a stacked race. Here’s our take.

12:23 p.m.

Let’s Cast the Adults for the It Sequel

Which 40-something actors should play the grown-up versions of the Losers Club?

12:14 p.m.

The Story of Neil Young’s Hitchhiker, and His Dark Malibu Years

Neil Young’s years in Malibu were marked by existential despair, drugs, and some of the darkest albums of his career.

12:00 p.m.

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim on Bedtime Stories and Awesome Show’s Influence

“There’s a lot of people trying to be weird out there on the internet, but we just stick to our guns.”

12:00 p.m.

The Best Way to Read John le Carré’s George Smiley Books

The correct order for reading his infamous spy series.

11:55 a.m.

K. Michelle on Allegations Against R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Surprised by Them’

K. Michelle says she hasn’t decided how to speak out about the accusations that R. Kelly is holding women hostage in an abusive cult.