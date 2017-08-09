In what sounds like a far more serious adaptation of that one Dave Chappelle sketch, Spike Lee and Jordan Peele are making a movie about a black man who joined the KKK. The man, a Colorado undercover cop named Ron Stallworth, answered an ad in a local paper in 1978 and figured out how to become involved in the Klan by posing as a white supremacist over the phone and sent a white officer in his place for in-person meetings. Lee will direct, and Peele will produce the movie, based on Stallworth’s 2014 book Black Klansman. Ballers’ John David Washington (yes, that’s Denzel Washington’s son) is in negotiations to star. The project has apparently been in the works for years, though it seems (unfortunately) especially timely now. Lee was a big fan of Get Out, and Peele, like anyone interested in making films about race in America, is a big fan of Lee’s.
