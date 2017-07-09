In order to keep college students as distracted from their real-life obligations as possible, Hulu and Spotify have come together to offer a combined streaming-subscription deal. The two services announced plans today for a special deal for U.S. college students that offers access to both Spotify Premium (which costs $9.99 a month) and Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan ($7.99 a month) for a mere $4.99. The deal, which covers movies, TV, and music, is the first cross-platform offering from Spotify and would give undergrads the chance to listen to, say, “Wild Thoughts” and also watch The Mindy Project, or the new Taylor Swift and The Handmaid’s Tale, which would honestly be a solid subject for a college paper. Students looking for similar subscription offers should be aware that Amazon Prime also has a student discount, and is available for $49 per year, or just over four bucks a month. If you’re not a student but are still into the idea of a bundled subscription, Hulu and Spotify may have you covered in the future — the companies say deals targeted at the broader market are in the works.