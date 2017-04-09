St. Vincent knows how important it is for fans to know every single intimate detail about an artist’s inner life, or at least feel like they do, which is presumably why she collaborated with Portlandia’s Carrie Brownstein to pen a series of interview vignettes. Ahead of her new album, allegedly set to drop this fall, the musician digs deep into the topics you care about: what it is like to play a show in heels, if she wants to know how your kid is doing, whether all work and no play will make Jill a dull girl, etc. Find answers to all your profound queries by watching the full series on St. Vincent’s Instagram, though the most important question has as of yet not been answered: is that crew getting paid union rates for this, or nah?

