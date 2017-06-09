Photo: Nedda Afsari

If, like St. Vincent says, putting out a record is like having a bridezilla-style wedding every two to three years, then consider St. Vincent’s forthcoming Masseduction — not to be confused with mass education, or ass education (the possible sequel), as she explains in a deliberately bizarre press conference — is shaping up to be an event centered squarely on heartbreak. Unlike the previous single “New York,” a sweeping ballad about losing someone you love, “Los Ageless” is a propulsive jam until you get to the chorus, in which she sings, “How can anybody have you and lose you and not lose their minds too?”

Masseduction, which St. Vincent co-produced with Jack Antonoff, the producer du jour behind both Lorde’s Melodrama and Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” will be out October 13. Here’s hoping there are more gorgeous music videos to come.