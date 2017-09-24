As purveyors of the arts here at Vulture dot com, we’re not going to talk your ears off about the history of the extended Star Trek universe or its upcoming Discovery series as a means of getting you to watch these just-released opening credits. Instead, how about this: The title sequence is very nice to look at thanks to a mix of Trek-inspired sketches and images, and even if you’re not a Trekkie, you can still appreciate the Michelangelo-ness of what’s going on. The show debuts on CBS All Access on September 24.
