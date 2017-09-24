Auditions start in a week. No pressure!

The American Idol Reboot Finally Landed Its Second Celebrity Judge

May these images live long and prosper.

Star Trek: Discovery’s Opening Credits Look Like It Was Sketched By Michelangelo

When Megan Mullally was asked if she wanted to change anything about her character, she answered simply: “No.”

Before Returning to Will & Grace, Debra Messing Asked That Grace ‘Be a Feminist’

“Repeat this with another company, and another.”

J. Cole Is Encouraging Everyone to Boycott the NFL for Colin Kaepernick

The pair were seen sitting several rows apart at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Lovebirds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle FinallyStep Out in Public

Yeah, he doesn’t like you, Trump.

Stevie Wonder Takes ‘Both Knees’ on Behalf of America

Ain’t It Cool News Founder Harry Knowles Accused of Sexual Assault

“A Connection Is Made” is a joyful episode.

Halt and Catch Fire Recap: The Broken Places

Fuller House Creator Admits Defeat in Quest to Get the Olsen Twins on the Show

“They just don’t seem interested in coming.”