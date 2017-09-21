Latest News from Vulture

9:34 p.m.

New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Pics Show Rey and Luke Having a Stare-Down

These are the photos you’re looking for.

6:14 p.m.

20 Descriptions of Armie Hammer’s Voice in the Call Me By Your Name Audiobook

There’s such melody in this voice that the devil has to work overtime to get a new Nickelback song in the world, just so everything stays in balance.

5:58 p.m.

This October You Can Stop Waiting for Gadot, and Also Nanjiani, to Host SNL

Sam Smith and Pink will be the musical guests.

5:16 p.m.

K.J. Apa Involved in Car Accident After Long Day Shooting Riverdale

The actor sustained no injuries and filming has resumed.

4:41 p.m.

The Lego Ninjago Movie Is a Mess for Anyone Unfamiliar With Lego Ninjago Mythos

This movie is in the martial-arts–giant-robot–Asian-fusion Lego business, and don’t you forget it.

3:47 p.m.

Darren Aronofsky Knew You’d Hate Mother! and ‘Wanted to Make a Punk Movie’

He just needed to get this off (out of?) his chest.

3:11 p.m.

Finally, a TV Show Will Bring Together Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney

Mulroney will appear on McDermott’s upcoming series L.A. to Vegas.

2:56 p.m.

Jessica Williams Might Finally Be Getting Her Own TV Show

She’ll reunite with The Incredible Jessica James’s Jim Strouse on the comedy.

2:39 p.m.

How Reed Morano Created The Handmaid’s Tale’s Emmy-Winning Look

“We tried to get our voice in the first three episodes so that after I left, everybody would know what to do.”

2:12 p.m.

Dan Harmon Has a Message for the Misogynist ‘Knobs’ Harassing His Female Writers

“I want to scream at my computer: ‘You idiots, we all write the show together!’”

2:04 p.m.

Matthew Broderick Will Narrate Fox’s Live Christmas Story Musical

The musical airs Sunday, December 17.

12:26 p.m.

Netflix Pulls Children’s-Show Episode for Inappropriate Drawing (It Was a Penis)

Maya the Bee and the phallic drawing that made parents very upset.

12:22 p.m.

Beyoncé’s First Post-Twins Performance Is a Hurricane Benefit Concert With Jay-Z

She’ll be back onstage on October 17.

11:51 a.m.

This Comics Page Is a Master Class on Empathy and Structure

It teaches us about layouts and trauma, all at once.

11:37 a.m.

Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs Trailer Is Stop-Motion Animation Heaven

Woof!

11:24 a.m.

Sean Spicer Is Still Gloating About His Emmys Cameo, Says Even Trump Liked It

Ugh.

11:00 a.m.

Here’s How Cardi B Could Beat Taylor Swift on the Charts

It’s “Bodak Yellow” versus “Look What You Made Me Do” and the stakes are higher than they might initially seem.

10:53 a.m.

Sam Bee Thinks Trump Could Learn About Free Speech From the Juggalos

“My god, that insane clown is right!”

10:41 a.m.

Gaga: Five Foot Two Is a Superficially Intimate Look at an Awkward Phase

Lady Gaga’s behind-the-scenes documentary premieres on Netflix this week.

10:31 a.m.

Woodshock Is an Intriguingly Starry-eyed Trip to Nowhere

Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s directorial debut isn’t light on ideas, it just never completes them.