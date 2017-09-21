While the blitz of promo pictures, trailers, and TV spots for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been nowhere near as intense as the 2015 media rollout for The Force Awakens, every now and then Star Wars fans have been placated with pictures or videos to tide them over until Episode VIII’s December 15 release date. Speaking of which, Lucasfilm just released 10 new photos from The Last Jedi, and one of them shows Rey and Luke Skywalker having a bit of a stare-down right in front of his rustic stone hut. We’re also given more glimpses into the Jedi master and student’s life together on Luke’s remote island, a look at what Finn is up to since he’s recuperated from his lightsaber wounds, and a few photos of the Resistance’s best pilot Poe Dameron. Check out all the new photos below.
