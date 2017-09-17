No award show would be complete without some glitzy back-patting. During Stephen Colbert’s opening monologue, the Late Show host took a moment to appreciate the diversity of television. He shouted out the names of some of the night’s black nominees — Jeffrey Wright, Viola Davis, Samira Wiley, and more — and then named a certain white HBO host who got himself in hot water this year. “And, of course, Bill Maher,” Colbert said. “I assume he’s black since he’s so comfortable using the N-word.” You don’t have to listen that closely to hear Anthony Anderson letting out the night’s loudest cackle.
