Firing Colin Trevorrow might be the greatest thing to ever happen to the Star Wars franchise — because Werner Herzog is available to pick up all of those meditative, Neuer Deutscher pieces, baby! Allow Stephen Colbert to present his case for why the German auteur would be the perfect fit to direct the exploits of this galaxy far, far away — “as far away as a mother’s affectionate glance or the cold touch of your sobbing lover” — mostly because, as it turns out, Herzog might be the biggest BB-8 fan of all time. Or, as he chooses to put it: “He’s a spunky little robot ball and I like that.” Someone please show this to Kathleen Kennedy ASAP. We’re sold.
