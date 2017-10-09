Latest News from Vulture

2:12 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Wants You to Consider Werner Herzog for the Next Star Wars Movie

“In a galaxy far, far away — as far away as a mother’s affectionate glance or the cold touch of your sobbing lover.”

12:07 p.m.

Broadway Composer Michael Friedman Dead at 41

His vast body of work includes Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Love’s Labour’s Lost.

11:21 a.m.

Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood Under Fire for Nazi Outfit

“I am absolutely devastated…”

10:35 a.m.

Lorde Hits Back at Everyone Who Hated Her VMAs Dance Performance

“I’m like, ‘Oh. It’s because it’s so private seeing someone experience such joy publicly.’”

9:42 a.m.

Dean Unglert Admits Newfound ‘F*ckboy’ Status Cost Him That Bachelor Gig

“If you watch two episodes of Paradise, you’ll see very quickly why I’m not the Bachelor this year.”

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

Here Are Your Winners for the First Half of the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Carpool Karaoke, Seth MacFarlane, RuPaul, and Shark Tank all won for the second year in a row.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Halt and Catch Fire Recap: The Human Touch

The battle between Rover and Comet finally heats up.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Season Finale Recap: The Broken Horse

For the first time in BoJack’s entire life, he is enough.

Yesterday at 8:20 p.m.

Margot Robbie Was So Deep Into I, Tonya She Punched Sebastian Stan in the Head

More proof that Robbie really committed to the role of Tonya Harding.

Yesterday at 8:18 p.m.

Leslie Jones Single-Handedly Made Fashion Week Fun Again

The best thing you’ll see all week.

Yesterday at 8:08 p.m.

With Molly’s Game, Jessica Chastain and Aaron Sorkin Prove to Be a Potent Combo

As a director, Sorkin puts you in the mood to hear actors talk very fast — and Chastain and co-star Idris Elba are virtuoso very-fast talkers.

Yesterday at 7:49 p.m.

Emma Stone and Billie Jean King Had a Great Time Together at the U.S. Open

Stone should return the favor with an invite to the Oscars.

Yesterday at 6:25 p.m.

Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water Wins the Golden Lion at Venice

Some Oscar hopefuls got a nice boost on Saturday.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: Henrietta

Time’s arrow is a spinning compass.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

The Last Tycoon Becomes the Latest Series to Be Canceled by Amazon

The first season was its last.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Mindy Project Stars Accidentally Revealed the Sex of Mindy Kaling’s Baby

Oh baby, baby, were we supposed to know?

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

BoJack Horseman Recap: One Week Later

BoJack screws up the one thing you can’t screw up.

Yesterday at 1:17 p.m.

Allison Janney Is a Cursing, Bird-Owning, Chain-Smoking Revelation in I, Tonya

She plays Tonya Harding’s nightmare of a stage mom, LaVona Golden.

Yesterday at 1:09 p.m.

Why Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph’s New Show Might Become the Funniest on TV

Look at the creative team.

Yesterday at 11:44 a.m.

Best Actress Watch: Can Margot Robbie Skate to Gold As Tonya Harding?

Her new comic biopic premiered this week. What’s the buzz?