Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Watch Ann Dowd’s Emmy Acceptance Speech, Who We Love So

Margo Martindale was right!

12 mins ago

Lena Waithe Gave a Moving Emmys Speech in Support of the LGBT Community

Waithe shared the award for writing in a comedy series with Master of None creator Aziz Ansari.

19 mins ago

Can Rachel Bloom Just Host An Award Show Already?

Bringing that West Covina spirit to the Emmy’s stage.

28 mins ago

Ray Donovan Recap: He Needs Me

What will Sam Winslow do when Ray steps out of line?

28 mins ago

The Deuce Recap: Ain’t In Duluth No More

“Show and Prove” digs into the complexity of Time Square’s pimps and prostitutes.

9:57 p.m.

RuPaul Played a Bronze Emmy Goddess During the Emmys

Sashay away with that bronze!

9:53 p.m.

Alec Baldwin on His Emmy Win: ‘At Long Last, Mr. President, Here Is Your Emmy’

Baldwin won for his Trump impression on Saturday Night Live.

9:30 p.m.

After 50 Years, Rolling Stone Will Go Up for Sale

RS founder Jann Wenner makes plans to sell his controlling stake of the magazine.

9:28 p.m.

Here Are Your 2017 Emmy Award Winners

Congrats!

9:19 p.m.

As Promised, Stephen Colbert Bared His Butt in a Westworld-Style Checkup

Colbert gets the full evaluation from Jeffrey Wright.

9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: In the Blood Has Never Felt More About the Present

A two-decade-old play leaps right out at you.

9:00 p.m.

The Outlander Family Tree: A Complete Guide to the Major Clans

A Who’s Who of the Frasers, the MacKenzies, and the Randalls.

9:00 p.m.

How to Chop Off a Hand on TV, As Explained by Outlander

Outlander’s VFX supervisor talks us through one gory scene.

9:00 p.m.

Outlander Recap: The Fugitive

Forced into hiding, Jamie has gone full Grizzly Adams.

8:52 p.m.

Sean Spicer Swung by the Emmys to Mock Donald Trump During the Monologue

Hey, Spicey!

8:47 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Brings on Chance the Rapper, Dancing Handmaids for Emmys Intro

Time to sing about how TV is so much better than real life.

8:44 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Shaded Bill Maher for Thinking It Was Okay to Use the N-word

You can hear Anthony Anderson laughing at this Bill Maher joke.

6:13 p.m.

See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2017 Emmys

Television’s hottest celebrities don their most glamorous ensembles.

2:21 p.m.

Why Nine Inch Nails’ Initial Twin Peaks Song Was Swiftly Rejected by David Lynch

David Lynch didn’t love it.

12:19 p.m.

Donald Trump Tried and Failed to Improvise During His SNL Hosting Gig

A former cast member says “his sense of humor is definitely skewed.”