Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Stephen King’s Story ‘Suffer the Little Children’ Being Developed as a Film

First published in 1972, the short story is part of King’s Nightmares & Dreamscapes collection.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Son of a Gun

Do these people really need weapons?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: Memphis Blues

Has Kameron never seen an episode of Shark Tank?

Yesterday at 10:55 p.m.

AMC to Develop a Black Lives Matter Drama Based on Book They Can’t Kill Us All

The Washington Post’s Wesley Lowery wrote about his experience covering the racial justice movement in the 2016 tome on which the show will be based.

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Preacher Season Finale Recap: The Second Coming

“Everything has a price. You understand?”

Yesterday at 9:24 p.m.

Jim Carrey Regrets Turning Down Spike Jonze as Director of Ace Ventura Sequel

[extremely Ace Ventura voice] What…might have been.

Yesterday at 8:16 p.m.

Director Andy Muschietti Shares Details About The It Sequel

Things don’t turn out great for Mike.

Yesterday at 7:45 p.m.

Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams Have Incredible Sex In Disobedience

In which one Rachel spits in the other’s mouth.

Yesterday at 6:53 p.m.

Louis C.K. on Tig Notaro Beef: ‘I Don’t Know Why She Said the Things She’s Said’

“I don’t think… having conversations over press lanes is a good idea.”

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

The Current War Is an Absorbing Biopic That Never Quite Snaps Into Focus

While alternating current is a fine principle for lighting the world, movies require a current more direct.

Yesterday at 6:38 p.m.

If You Come at Armie Hammer, He Will Call Out Your Creepy Sexual History

Woods tweeted out a hypocritical complaint about Call Me By Your Name.

Yesterday at 6:24 p.m.

Daniel Dae Kim in Talks to Un-Whitewash Ed Skrein’s Role in the Hellboy Remake

He would play Major Ben Daimio, a soldier who can turn into a jaguar.

Yesterday at 5:48 p.m.

Big Stars and Blow Jobs: Inside the Juiciest Documentary in Years

The new film Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood peers into the sex lives of famous movie stars.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

Let Dame Judi Dench Show You Her Teeny Tiny Fidget Spinner

Dames: They’re just like us!

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

The Imperfect Innovation of Kanye West’s Graduation

Ten years after its release, Kanye West’s third album is a fascinating peek into the world of an artist in transition.

Yesterday at 4:29 p.m.

Wonder Woman 2 Deal Makes Patty Jenkins Highest-Paid Female Director in History

Patty’s got a new quote to meet.

Yesterday at 2:59 p.m.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps Talk Kissing Boys on Dawson’s Creek

The best friends remember every teen heartthrob they kissed.

Yesterday at 2:59 p.m.

Can Jennifer Lawrence Earn Her Fifth Oscar Nomination for Mother?

The movie puts her through the wringer. But is it too outrageous for Oscar?

Yesterday at 2:10 p.m.

Emmys 2017: Who Will and Should Win in the Variety Categories?

Can the heavily nominated Saturday Night Live possibly lose?

Yesterday at 1:13 p.m.

Insecure Season Finale Recap: Same Ol’ Mistakes

Issa learns that love isn’t always enough.