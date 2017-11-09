After the new It movie proved itself to be a monster success this past weekend, taking in an almost grotesque $123 million at the box office, you might have reasonably assumed that even more Stephen King adaptations would flood the already blood-saturated market. You are, of course, completely right. However, it’s not all going to be, say, reboots of The Langoliers. (What other actor could scamper like Bronson Pinchot, anyway?) According to Variety, a film version of a King story published in his Nightmares & Dreamscapes collection is being developed as a film. “Suffer the Little Children,” first published in 1972, follows a first-grade teacher’s descent into madness as she slowly realizes her students are something far more sinister than adorable little 6- and 7-year-olds. Sean Carter, director of the upcoming home invasion horror pic Keep Watching, will reportedly direct. Luckily, as the massive success of It shows, audiences are always up for more suffering.
