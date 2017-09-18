While accepting his Emmy for Outstanding Performance in a Drama, Sterling K. Brown got the dreaded play-off music before he got to make his most important shout-out. “They cut me off before I got to thank my wife!,” the This Is Us actor exclaimed backstage after his win. His mic turned off on stage, the NBC star attempted unsuccessfully to continue his thank yous. When prompted by a reporter afterward, however, Brown was able to take the appropriate amount of time to lavish praise on the This Is Us writers, the show’s creator and the “Hebrew hammer with which our house is built” Dan Fogelman, his manager, his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe and his sons Andrew and Amaré, “Your daddy loves you with the strength of a thousand suns,” the actor concluded with a smile. “See you Monday after work.”