After winning an Emmy for playing Christopher Darden in American Crime Story last year, Sterling K. Brown upgraded to the big leagues this year, winning the Outstanding Performance in Drama Emmy for his work on This Is Us. In his emotional speech, Brown thanked his This Is Us co-stars, “the best white family a brother could have,” and shouted out Andre Braugher, the last black actor to win the award, for Homicide: Life on the Street in 1998. The Emmys made the disappointing choice to cut Brown’s speech off near the end, but surely he’ll be back onstage with another award soon.