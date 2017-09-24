Stevie Wonder Takes ‘Both Knees’ on Behalf of America

Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Leave it to Stevie Wonder to go an extra mile, even if it involves a few extra limbs at the ripe age of 67. Taking a slight break from his set at this year’s Global Citizen Festival, Wonder decided to not get on one knee, but two knees, in order to voice his clear support for the American athletes who are protesting President Donald Trump by kneeling during their respective games’ national anthems. “Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world, and our globe,” Wonder said with the help of his son, Kwame Morris, by his side. This man will really never cease to be anything but a wonder.