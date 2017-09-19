Taikia Waititi In Talks To Direct Akira For Warner Bros.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The anticipation for the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Ragnarok is high, and it looks like Warner Bros. is impressed enough by what it has seen from the next Marvel movie to offer Waititi another big job. According to Deadline, Warners is getting serious about moving its adaptation of Akira back into production and they are in talks with the New Zealander to direct. All the way back in 2010 it was reported that the brothers Allen and Albert Hughes (The Book of Eli) would helm the picture, and over the course of its life in turnaround, the live-action version of the revered manga has had Dane DeHaan, Michael Pitt, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Stewart, Ken Watanabe, and Helena Bonham Carter all attached as cast members at one point or another. You’ll notice that besides Watanabe, every single one of those actors is white, and DeHaan and Pitt were competing for the role of Tetsuo. Those would have been bad ideas seven years ago, but now they’re both bad and liable to cause a public relations nightmare for the studio as the internet stands ready to shred any movie that stacks its Asian IP with caucasian faces. (Things didn’t turn out great for Pitt’s recent blockbuster A Ghost In The Shell.) Is Waititi being courted a sign that Warner Bros. is committed to more thoughtful choices this time around? Let’s wait and see!