A week after the polarizing reception of her first Reputation track “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor Swift decided to drop yet another song from her forthcoming sixth album — a banger of a jam called “…Ready For It?” So, are you ready for it? If you indeed are, listen to it below thanks to her official YouTube page, and ponder what ex-lover (or current man friend?) she could possibly be referring to with the lyrics. (“Knew he was a killer / First time that I saw him / Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted.”) And she raps! Reputation comes out in full on November 6.
