Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Ends the Reign of ‘Despacito’ at No. 1

Less than two weeks after Taylor Swift debuted her new song “Look What You Made Me Do” to a mixed reception, the Disney villain karaoke track has unsurprisingly reached the very top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to her faithful legion of Swifties. Per Billboard’s calculations, “LWYMMD” had the highest weekly streaming and sales sums for a track thus far in 2017, and also broke the record for the most weekly streams ever for a song by a woman. (There were about 88.4 million streams in the tracked week, beating the previous record for a female artist held by Adele’s “Hello,” which had 61.6 million; the only song that has “LWYMMD” beat in weekly streams is Baauer’s “Harlem Shake” — remember that?) Rest assured that “Despacito” ended its reign with equally remarkable numbers, as Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s remix of the tune ended up tying the record for the longest time spent at No. 1 on the charts with 16 straight weeks of domination — matched only by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” in the mid-’90s.