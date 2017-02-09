Viewers of the big Saturday night Alabama-FSU football game were in for quite the surprise as Taylor Swift, current queen of surprise-music releases, previewed her new song “Ready for It.” Marked by the refrain “Let the Games Begin” and without the diabolical self-obsession of “Look What You Made Me Do,” instead “Ready for It” is the kind of upbeat track that works very well as promotion for, among other things, a big football game. ABC is also apparently using “Ready for It” to promote its fall programming, which may be setting unrealistic expectations for what looks like a pretty average slate. Check out the one-minute tease in these network promos.
