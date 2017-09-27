Cardi B may have beat Taylor Swift for this week’s No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, but there’s no bad blood between the two artists. Swift congratulated Cardi B after their incredibly tight race for the top honor with a bouquet of flowers. The rapper posted a picture of the gift on Instagram.“Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you
@taylorswift for the flowers,” she wrote. Adding, “and I freaking love your music.” Cardi B’s breakout single “Bodak Yellow” overthrew Swift’s reigning top single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” Cardi B not onlv surpassed the much better known artist, but also became the first solo woman rapper to have the No. 1 song on the chart since Lauryn Hill’s ““Doo-Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.
Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Chart Usurper Cardi B
