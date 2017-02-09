In a way, Joseph Kahn has become an unofficial spokesperson of sorts for Taylor Swift after the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” dropped last week, as Swift hasn’t yet come out of hiding to discuss the meaning behind the Trump era pop-art’s lyrics or visuals. The director has already taken to his Twitter page a few times to offer up some “LWYMMD” commentary — mostly to defend that it wasn’t a Beyoncé “Formation” rip-off and that Swift is experiencing a gender bias — but he never called out specific people who Swift is known to have beef with. Until now. Unprovoked, Kahn tweeted out a Newsweek article about Kim Kardashian saying her daughter, North West, would make a better president than Donald Trump. “Pfft,” he wrote in response. “She and Kanye were pro Trump until I wrote Pfft.” Minutes later, he tweeted out a photo of Kanye West and Donald Trump with one biting word: “Formation.”

Pfft. She and Kanye were pro Trump until I wrote Pfft. https://t.co/BW2uVqhCui — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 1, 2017

Kardashian voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, writing that “without a doubt, I stand with Hillary”; West didn’t vote. Swift never publicly revealed who she voted for, only encouraging her fans to hit the polling stations in a since-deleted Instagram photo on Election Day.