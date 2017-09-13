Photo: ABC/Comedy Central/NBC

Yesterday’s second biggest tech story was Apple’s introduction of the iPhone X. The first was that Ted Cruz — or, at the very least, Ted Cruz’s verified Twitter account — liked a porn video posted by the account @SexuallPosts that depicted a woman arriving home to see a couple of home invaders having sex on her couch (you can probably guess what happened next). Cruz’s account favorited the video early Tuesday morning, and by Tuesday night, late-night hosts already had their jokes ready. While Cruz said many staffers have access to his account and blamed a “staffing issue,” calling the “like” a mistake, the men of late night still had a field day with the fave. Here’s a selection of some of their best work.

Seth Meyers: “‘Ew, gross,’ said the porn stars after hearing that Ted Cruz watched them.”

Jimmy Kimmel: “Ted Cruz is the guy who famously supported a law banning sex toys, so he’s a lot of fun.”

Trevor Noah: “Everyone watches porn, all right? It’s part of being a normal human being, which is exactly why we know Ted Cruz didn’t do it.”

Jimmy Fallon: “Some are wondering if Cruz is going to hire a PR team to beat the scandal, but Cruz says he plans to beat it alone.”